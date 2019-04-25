Sen. Chris Coons released a statement April 25 endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

"We are at a crucial moment in our history. We need leaders who will bring us together instead of tearing us apart, who will focus on the real issues facing American families, and who will restore the U.S.’s role in the world as a force for stability, freedom and human rights. Joe Biden is that leader, and I’m proud to endorse him for president of the U.S.,” said Coons.

"Joe Biden doesn't just talk about making our county more just, he delivers results. In the Senate, he wrote and passed the Violence Against Women Act, passed the first federal assault weapons ban into law, and earned a reputation as someone committed to fighting for working families,” said Coons.

"He played a leading role in making the Obama-Biden administration a progressive and effective government that did more to lift up American families, broaden access to health care, deal with climate change, rein in Wall Street and respect the LGBTQ community than any before it,” said Coons.

"Joe is also better prepared than anyone to lead America on the world stage at a time when our commitments to our allies and our values are being questioned like never before. Joe knows what it means to strengthen our alliances, stare down our adversaries, and represent the best of America abroad,” said Coons.

"Most important is Joe Biden’s steadfast belief in and optimism about the American people. Joe believes in and embodies the fundamental decency and sense of hope that make this country the greatest the world has ever known. He understands, like so many of us, what it means to be knocked down and get back up, and he believes in his heart that America’s best days are still ahead,” said Coons.