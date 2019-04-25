Some fun First State events for you to dive into this weekend.

1. If you and your little one want a different princess story, then "The Adventures of Princess Truheart” might have your number.

This original musical features a sassy girl named Tru and her journey to meet the mysterious Sorcerer and become a real princess.

In this original show, you’ll find appearances by legends like Snow White and Cinderella.

“The Adventures of Princess Truheart” will begin at the Delaware Children’s Theatre, 1014 Delaware Ave., Wilmington at 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. COST $14 to $15. INFO dechildrenstheatre.org or 655-1014.

2. Those of you hungry for a little drama and dessert will get a two-for-one deal with the play “Enemy.”

In the show, Dr. Cassandra Stockmann becomes a hero when she discovers a possible danger that might destroy the little town of Newbold. But a clash with her powerful sister Julie, the mayor, has folks questioning: who is the real enemy of the people?

The play will be followed by a dessert reception where you can meet the cast, while enjoying tasty treats provided by the Smyrna Opera House Guild. The reception will be on the third floor in the Dickinson Room.

“Enemy” will hit the stage at the Smyrna Opera House, 7 W. South St., Smyrna at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and at 2:30 p.m., Sunday. COST $20 general admission; $16 members, military and seniors; $10 children (ages 12 and younger). INFO smyrnaoperahouse.org or 653-4236.

3. Although their pants aren’t square, the band Sponge treats every stage they play on like Bikini Bottom.

The rock band has opened for heavy hitters including Guns N’ Roses, Nickelback, Iggy Pop, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains and Kiss, to name a few.

Sponge has proven to be one of Detroit’s biggest bands after gaining international notoriety with their platinum-selling debut album, “Rotting Piñata.” Hits from the band include “Plowed” and “Molly (16 Candles).”

Sponge will soak up your vibes at Rusty Rudder, 113 Dickinson St., Dewey Beach at 9 p.m., Friday. COST $20. INFO rustyrudderdewey.com or 227-3888.