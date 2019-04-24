The attack took place in the parking lot of Milford's Perdue Farms location.

A Frederica man wanted for attempted murder has been arrested.

Milford Police Department spokesman Det. Timothy Maloney said Kevin L. Kimbrough, 37, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force Tuesday, April 23 and then turned over to his department.

The case against Kimbrough began April 17 when a man was assaulted in the parking lot of the Perdue Farms at 255 N. Rehoboth Blvd., Milford.

No additional details of the incident were released by police.

Kimbrough is charged with first-degree attempted murder 1st degree, first-degree attempted carjacking, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Kimbrough also had two court capiases for his arrest, Maloney said.

After presentment to Justice of the Peace Court 2, Kimbrough was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $622,000 cash bail and was issued a no-contact order with the victim and Perdue Farms Inc.