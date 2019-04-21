Staff Sgt. Albert J. Miller was from Richmond, N.H.

The Department of Defense is reporting the death of an airman stationed at Dover Air Force Base.

Staff Sgt. Albert J. Miller, 24, was assigned to the 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at the base. Miller’s hometown is listed as Richmond, N.H.

Miller was on temporary duty at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, serving as a crew chief of the Globemaster III, in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Miller died in a non-combat-related incident Friday, April 19. His remains were returned to Dover Sunday morning.

436th Airlift Wing commander Col. Joel W. Safranek said the wing, “extends its deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Miller family, friends, and fellow airmen.

“Staff Sergeant Albert Miller’s passing is a true loss for Dover Air Force Base and the Air Force. Sergeant Miller served at Dover for more than four years as a C-17 Globemaster III crew chief responsible for the maintenance, inspections, and flight worthiness of the C-17.

“He was a positive force in his unit and made valuable contributions to multiple contingency and humanitarian operations around the world.

“He will be missed by all.”

New Hampshire U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen offered her condolences via social media Sunday.

“Heartbreaking to learn of the death of Staff Sergeant Albert Miller of Richmond, NH while serving our nation overseas,” Shaheen said in a post on Facebook and Twitter. “His family is in my thoughts. New Hampshire joins with them in their grief and is grateful for their sacrifice.”