W. Reily Brown Elementary held its fourth annual The Leader in Me Breakfast with your Favorite Leader Day! on March 28.

Students were encouraged to invite a leader in their life to a breakfast of fresh donuts from Fifer Orchard, fresh fruit, and juice, milk or coffee. Student Lighthouse Team members helped as servers assisting with food, drinks and cleanup. Students and their special guest leaders were also given special shopping time at the Scholastic Book Fair.