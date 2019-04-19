No injuries reported but a bullet struck a car in the 600 block of Dairy Drive in Sunnyside Village

Smyrna police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a drive-by shooting Thursday at about 5:40 p.m. No one was injured in the incident.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Dairy Drive in Sunnyside Village, near Carter Road and Sunnyside Road.

When officers responded to the report, they found a vehicle which had been damaged by a bullet.

The investigation has revealed this shooting happened after an argument between people who know each other, with the suspect(s) returning to the neighborhood armed with a firearm in a vehicle and firing at an occupied dwelling, said Smyrna Cpl. Brian Donner.

"At this time, SPD detectives are receiving very limited cooperation from the alleged victim in this case," Donner said.

Police are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call Smyrna Police Detective Bill Davis at (302) 653-9217. Those with tips may remain anonymous.