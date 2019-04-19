Dive in.

1. Cheers to The Turbos

Tasty beer and a good band is a pairing that meshes well. Such is the case with The Turbos, on tap at Milford’s Mispillion River Brewing.

The rockers, homebrewed in Ohio, have a name that was influenced by the Columbus rock scene. Turbos dropped an EP called “Alternator.”

You can toast to The Turbos from 8 to 10 p.m., Saturday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

491-6623 ADDRESS Mispillion River Brewing 255 Mullet Run St., Milford WEBSITE mispillionriverbrewing.com

2. Majestic Easter musical

Even if you’re not religious, there's an opulent soundtrack to “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

A rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, the story is loosely based on the gospel’s accounts of the last week of Jesus' life.

It begins with the preparation for the arrival of Jesus and his disciples in Jerusalem, and it ends with his crucifixion.

The production depicts political and interpersonal struggles between Judas Iscariot and Jesus that aren’t present in the Bible.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” will shine at 7:30 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $27 to $32.

IF YOU GO

684-3038 ADDRESS Milton Theatre 110 Union St., Milton WEBSITE miltontheatre.com

3. Free music fest

The Delaware Music Festival is chock full of jams by 10 music acts across two stages, for free.

The lineup features Love Seed Mama Jump (Stage A at 5 p.m.), Sara Ann Garrison (Stage B at 6:20 p.m.), Clifford Keith Band (Stage A at 7 p.m.), Tony Travalini & The Still Lifes (Stage A at 7:40 p.m.), Joseph and the Sparrows (Stage A at 8:20 p.m.), Braxton Hicks (Stage B at 9 p.m.), Filo Betto (Stage A at 9:40 p.m.), Blues Reincarnation (Stage B at 10:20 p.m.), Hot Sauce (Stage A at 11 p.m.) and Lower Case Blues (Stage B at 11:40 p.m.).

The festival gets underway at 5 p.m., Saturday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

ADDRESS Rusty Rudder - 113 Dickinson St., Dewey Beach WEBSITE rustyrudderdewey.com