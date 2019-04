Delaware Transit Corporation/DART First State announced it will join other public transportation systems nationwide to participate in National Get On Board Day on April 25.

Sponsored by the American Public Transportation Association, the 2019 National Get On Board Day is a day that encourages people to support public transportation and showcases the benefits it brings to communities. Each weekday in the U.S., 34 million people board public transportation.

Additionally, public transportation is a cornerstone of local economies in urban, suburban and rural communities. In fact, public transportation helps to make a community economically prosperous and competitive. Every $1 invested in public transportation generates approximately $4 in economic returns, powering community growth and revitalization, according to DART.