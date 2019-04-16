It is one of three gun measures introduced in the state Senate.
These specific firearms are defined as weapons prohibited for sale by Senate Bill 68. Certain exceptions are included in the bill, including the ability to keep any legally owned at the time the bill became law, and the ability to inherit legally owned guns.
American Arms Spectre da Semiautomatic carbine
Avtomat Kalashnikov semiautomatic rifle in any format, including the AK-47 in all forms
Algimec AGM-1 type semi-auto
AR 100 type semi-auto
AR 180 type semi-auto
Argentine L.S.R. semi-auto
Australian Automatic Arms SAR type semi-auto
Auto-Ordnance Thompson M1 and 1927 semi-automatics
Barrett light .50 cal. semi-auto
Beretta AR70 type semi-auto, 93R pistol
Bushmaster semi-auto rifle, pistol
Calico models M-100 and M-900
CIS SR 88 type semi-auto
Claridge HI TEC pistol, C-9 carbines
Colt AR-15, CAR-15 and all imitations except Colt AR-15 Sporter H-BAR rifle
Daewoo MAX 1 and MAX 2, also known as AR 100, 110C, K-1 and K-2
Dragunov Chinese-made semi-auto
Famas semi-auto (.223 caliber)
Feather AT-9 semi-auto
FN LAR and FN FAL assault rifle
FNC semi-auto type carbine
F.I.E./Franchi LAW 12, SPAS 12 assault shotgun
Steyer-AUG-SA semi-auto, tactical pistol
Galil models AR and ARM semi-auto
Heckler and Koch HK-91 A3, HK-93 A2, HK-94 A2 and A3 and MP5K, MP7, SP-89 and VP70 pistol
Holmes model 88 shotgun, MP-83 pistol
Manchester Arms “Commando” MK-45, MK-9
Mandell TAC-1 semi-auto carbine
Mossberg model 500 Bullpup assault shotgun
Sterling Mark 6
P.A.W.S. carbine, pistol
Ruger mini-14 tactical rifle
SIG 550/551 assault rifle (.223 caliber)
SKS with detachable magazine
AP-74 Commando type semi-auto
Springfield Armory BM-59, SAR-48, G3, SAR-3, M-21 sniper rifle and M1A, excluding the M1 Garand
Street sweeper assault-type shotgun
Striker 12 assault shotgun in all formats
Unique F11 semi-auto type
Daewoo USAS 12 semi-auto shotgun
UZI 9mm carbine or rifle, pistol
Valmet M-76 and M-78 semi-auto
Weaver Arms “Nighthawk” semi-auto carbine, pistol
Wilkinson Arms 9mm semi-auto “Terry,” “Linda” pistol
AA Arms AP-9 pistol
D Max Industries pistol
EKO Cobra pistol
Encom MK-IV, MP-9 and MP-45 pistol
Ingram MAC 10/11 pistol and variations, including the Partisan Avenger and the SWD Cobray
Intratec TEC-9/DC-9 pistol in any centerfire variation
Skorpion pistol
Spectre double action pistol (Sile, F.I.E., Mitchell)
Stechkin automatic pistol