Crossroad pipe fixes on Ellendale Forest Road between Beaver Dam Road and VFW Road

Starting 7 a.m. April 18, Old Furnace Road between Eskridge Road and Camp Road, Seaford will be closed for replacing corrugated metal pipes with reinforced concrete pipes, reconstruction of roadway approaches and riprap to reduce erosion.

Work underway until 11 p.m. May 2, pending weather.



Detours:



Westbound: Eskridge Road to Camp Road onto US 13.



Eastbound: US 13 to Camp Road onto Eskridge Road and return to Old Furnace Road.



Detour signage and message boards will be posted for motorists.