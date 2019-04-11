Milford apothecary named Veteran-Owned Business of the Year

Cindy Collins is a mom, a veteran, an herbalist and a businesswoman, and that combination has helped her to succeed.

Her store, Euphoric Herbals Apothecary in Milford, is the only herbal apothecary in the state. It was named the 2019 Veteran-Owned Business of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Delaware office.

Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Collins came to Delaware about 20 years ago by way of Dover Air Force Base, where she spent four years. She now lives in Harrington with her husband and three children.

Euphoric Herbals Apothecary is an offshoot of her uber-successful e-commerce business, Euphoric Herbals. The 38-year-old started the company in her Harrington home.

“The idea for the apothecary came about as I was growing my business,” she said. “I found the struggle in Delaware, being a fairly rural state, was finding a place to source my herbs from. I’d have to go to D.C. or Philly or Baltimore, or wait for a shipment to come from the West Coast. It was so frustrating.”

Euphoric Herbals ships around 2,000 orders per month, so a reliable supply of ingredients was absolutely necessary. Collins found locals coming to her looking for specific herbs, so after nine years operating online, in 2018 she opened the brick-and-mortar apothecary.

The online offerings include Collins’ own brand of teas, salves, skin care and bath products and herbal capsules. The apothecary offers all of those and about 140 types of loose herbs, 60-70 types of loose tea, essential oils, local honey, CBD products, reusable containers, jewelry and more.

Collins has worked as a lactation consultant and a doula in the past. A certified herbalist, she found her knowledge of holistic remedies to be useful to her clients. Most of the products are pregnancy-related. Euphoric Herbals’ teas include concoctions like “Milky Mama,” “Womb Wellness” and “Menstrual Melody.” The biggest sellers are lactation products.

“I think, originally being from California, that culture was ingrained in me, and after moving to Delaware and during my own pregnancies, I got much more interested in herbal healing and taking care of my body,” Collins said.

She started making products for herself and giving them to friends and clients.

“People were like, ‘You should sell this,’” she said.

And sell she did.

In 2017, Euphoric Herbals was projected to make better than $400,000 in revenue, according to Forbes. Collins declined to disclose her 2018 sales, but it’s likely the number has grown. She now has nine employees and is considering opening a second location in the next few years.

You can visit Euphoric Herbals Apothecary at 621 North Dupont Highway in Milford or at delawareapothecary.com. Check out Euphoric Herbals’ online store at euphoricherbals.com.