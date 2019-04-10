Marshall craft a Seaford resident and law enforcement veteran

The City of Seaford Mayor and Council voted Tuesday evening to appoint Marshall D. Craft, Jr., a 30-year law enforcement veteran, as the new Chief of the City of Seaford Police Department and 911 Center. The City of Seaford Police Department has 26 sworn officers, 9 dispatchers, and 2 administrative personnel. Former Chief Robert Kracyla left the position in February for an opportunity with the Middletown Police Department. Craft started his career in 1989 with the Delaware State Police. He served as patrol officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and deputy director, before being promoted to captain in April 2017. Prior to his law enforcement career, he served four years active duty with the United States Navy and was honorably discharged at the end of his obligation. “I am very excited to have Marshall Craft as our next chief. He knows our officers and is committed to make his hometown the best it can be. He will be tasked to be in the community, to keep our streets safe, and to build depth within the leadership of the Seaford Police Department," said Mayor David Genshaw. "I am confident in Chief Craft’s ability to deliver. We are looking forward to him being on our team.” Craft has been a certified instructor at the Delaware State Police Academy in numerous capacities and has advanced his knowledge by attending various trainings, including stratified policing model, an FBI seminar on promoting the law enforcement image, leadership in police organizations and improving police-citizen contact/culture awareness. In addition to his law enforcement training and certifications, he holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources Management from Wilmington University. “We are excited to have a public servant and Seaford resident of the caliber of Marshall Craft as our next Seaford Chief of Police. His leadership experience, education, and service accomplishments are exemplary. We are looking forward to the many contributions he will make to our Police Department and our community,” said City Manager Charles Anderson. Craft has resided in Seaford for twenty-four years with his wife, Teresa, and their two children, Ryan and Amy. As their children progressed through school, Craft volunteered with school-related activities as an assistant wrestling coach at Seaford High School and a volunteer wrestling coach for Seaford Middle School. When asked about his new career as head of the Seaford Police Department, Craft noted he is “honored and excited for the opportunity to serve as the Chief of Police for the City of Seaford. The Seaford Police Department and 911 Center are comprised of dedicated women and men who proudly serve our community by following the department’s mission of treating all persons with honesty, integrity and compassion. My goal as Chief will be to focus on mutual respect by continuing to build trust-based relationships with our community, local businesses, and counterparts in law enforcement. My long-term vision is to enhance the relationships with our community through ethical practices, safety, partnerships, enforcement, community outreach and transparency (RESPECT). Through mutual respect, I strongly believe we will accomplish our mission to provide fair, compassionate, and impartial police services to the citizens and visitors of the City of Seaford.” Craft will be sworn in on Monday, May 6 in the Council Chambers at Seaford City Hall.