The Rehoboth Beach–Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Wilmington Savings Fund Society, will host a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 3 at WSFS Bank, 19335 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach.

Attendees will be able to reduce their carbon footprint with free shredding of any paper-based printed material and X-rays. Staples, rubber bands, folders, paper clips, etc., do not need to be removed before shredding. Materials must be removed from three-ring binders and bags prior to shredding.

Shredding is free, but donations will benefit the RBDBCC Event Fund.

For more, call 227-6446 or visit beach-fun.com.