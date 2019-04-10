The Milton Chamber of Commerce announced that Dianne Pearce was named executive director as of March 8.

Pearce is a Milton resident and the owner of Devil’s Party Press and The Milton Workshop. In addition to her work in the writing community, Pearce has worked as a director of training for the Fox School of Business’ Small Business Development Center as well as Elwyn Inc. For the past 25 years, Pearce has taught at various colleges throughout the country including the University of Delaware, Santa Ana College, West Chester University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Delaware Technical Community College.

In her role as executive director, Pearce said her first goal will be to make sure the chamber is meeting the needs of its members.

For more, visit historicmilton.com.