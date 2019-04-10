New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer announced April 10 the upcoming departure of County Attorney Carol Dulin and the appointment of Wilson Davis to serve as county attorney.

This transition in the County Law Office will occur in early June.

"Carol has served two County Executives, the entire County Council and the people of New Castle County with dignity and excellence for many years,” said Meyer.“We look forward to Wilson Davis, with his decade of experience in service to the public, carrying on that tradition of excellence."

“It has been my privilege to work alongside County Executive Meyer and his committed team of county leaders as well as the outstanding staff in the Office of Law who work hard every day to serve the interests of our residents and our communities,” said County Attorney Carol Dulin.

“I am honored to rejoin the Office of Law as county attorney, and I look forward to again serving the residents of New Castle County,” said Wil Davis.

Davis has served as a deputy attorney general in the Delaware Department of Justice since May 2018, where he has handled a variety of litigation cases for the Department’s Civil Division. For a decade before that, Davis served as an assistant county attorney for New Castle County, where he acted as lead and supporting counsel in civil litigation before all Delaware Courts and resolved numerous disputes as the county’s representative in mediation and binding arbitration. Additionally, as an assistant county attorney, Davis served as legal counsel to the County Office of Risk Management and to several county administrative boards, where he successfully briefed and argued an appeal before the Delaware Supreme Court.

Before joining the Meyer administration as county attorney in January 2017, Dulin served for five years as legal counsel to New Castle County Council, where she provided legal counsel, research and legislative assistance to its 13 elected members. She previously served as county solicitor for then-county executive, now Sen. Chris Coons, where she provided legal counsel to department heads and senior county leadership on various matters. She originally joined County Government as legal counsel to New Castle County Council, where she was instrumental in crafting laws governing level of service traffic requirements, home businesses, and other matters. Dulin is a former assistant city solicitor and chief litigator for Wilmington, a former law clerk to Richard Gebelein, of the Delaware Superior Court, and served as an officer in the Delaware Army National Guard, earning promotion to the rank of major as command information officer and commander of the public affairs detachment. She also served as public relations director of the National Guard Association of the U.S. while also serving in the Delaware National Guard.