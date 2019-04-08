The University of Delaware New Castle County Cooperative Extension announced its April schedule of events and programs.

Call 831-2506 to register for events, unless otherwise noted.

Families and wellness events include:

— Cooking from the Garden: 2-3 p.m. April 10, Garfield Park Community Rec Center, 26 Karlyn Drive, New Castle. This session provides ideas for how to increase the use of the produce that is in season into a diet and how to prepare them in healthy ways. Free. To register: 571-4004.

Gardening workshops include:

— Grow Your Own Berries: 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 17, NCC Extension Office, 461 Wyoming Road, Newark. Attendees will learn the basics of growing strawberries, blueberries and raspberries. Cost is $15. To register: bit.ly/2WJ3s3G0.

Agriculture events include:

— Ag Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27, University of Delaware Townsend Hall, 210 S. College Ave., Newark. Visitors will experience bird shows, bee demonstrations, livestock exhibits, 4-H arts and crafts and farm tours. Admission and parking are free.

4-H for Youth events include:

— GEM: Get Experience in Mindfulness Train the Trainer Workshop: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 13, NCC Extension Office. The Get Experience in Mindfulness program is a mindfulness-based stress management series intended to equip participants with skills to adapt to daily stressors. Participants will receive a copy of the GEM curriculum, a six-hour mindfulness training certificate as well as GEM merchandise. Ages 10 and older. Cost is $90. To register: bbanks@udel.edu.

For more, visit extension.udel.edu.