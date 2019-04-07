29-year-old Ryan Loughman, of Springfield, Massachusetts, charged

Delaware State Police have charged a Springfield, Massachusetts man who vehicular assault after an incident in Georgetown.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, a 26-year-old Ellendale man, operating a Ford Explorer, was stopped at a red light on southbound Route 113. He was struck from behind by a pickup truck being driven by 29-year-old Ryan Loughman.

The driver of the Explorer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries, while his 6-year-old passenger was transported to A.I. duPont Hospital for Children with serious injuries.

Loughman, who was determined by police to have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, was not injured. A 7-year-old passenger in his vehicle was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Loughman was charged with first-degree vehicular assault, two counts of third-degree vehicular assault, DUI, endangering the welfare of a child, following too closely, no proof of insurance and no proof of registration. He was later released on $4,810 unsecured bail.