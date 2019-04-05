Hot new tunes on Friday, April 5.

CHEAT CODES (featuring KASKADE) - 'Be the One'

"Kaskade’s one of the reasons we got into dance music. So blessed to be collaborating on this record with him. “Be the one” is about that desire to be special in someones life. Bringing them into the fold, and bringing them experiences they’ve never had before.

"I think every relationship has those moments that stick out and make it memorable, whether its a short fling or someone you’re committed to long term with. Everybody wants to be “the one” ; that person that makes a HUGE impact on someones else’s life," Cheat Codes said.

"I’ve always really enjoyed listening to Cheat Codes, so I hit them up with some ideas for a collaboration. We were all on the road so we went back and forth over email until we all agreed on the beginnings of what would become “Be The One”. They liked this sound, and so did I.

"It naturally stuck out, definitely had a special vibe to it. They added a vocal and we all knew we really had some dance floor magic. Working with them has been really fun, it’s always cool to introduce that new energy to my own process and see how it shakes out. This time it shook out to something that will hopefully shake up all the floors it hits." Kaskade said.

AMES - 'My Name Is' EP

Singer-songwriter Ames dropped her EP "My Name Is" today.

Growing up home schooled in an extremely conservative Christian family, Ames was uprooted and moved to Honduras as a missionary at age 13. It was there, without friends and in a strange country, that she had to grapple with being gay and spent all of her time writing and listening to the only secular album she could get her hands on, Fiona Apple's Tidal. She moved to the states for a Christian college, dropped out, moved to LA, and vowed to spend the rest of her life making art and helping LGBTQ youth.

Since then, Ames has been working hard in the industry, writing for prominent pop artists like Kelly Clarkson, Rita Ora, Icona Pop and more. She marked the beginning of her solo career with the 2018 release "Hold On," an uplifting track written as a letter to her former self who struggled with her sexuality, and "Picture In My Mind," a song that mulls over dating in the age of social media.

Her third single, "Old Hero," was inspired by true events and actual heroes in her life– one who died actually saving her life and the lives of eight others and the other, her friend Jaron D. Holliday, an incredibly talented pianist who died in while serving in Iraq. She followed with "Mama It's Me," a love letter to her mother, confronting their complex relationship.

With her EP, which FADER labeled a batch of "majestic bops that pull from the realities of her queer life," Ames is set for a huge 2019.