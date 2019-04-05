Gov. John Carney, Delaware’s Office of Women’s Advancement & Advocacy, a division of the Delaware Department of Human Resources, and the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee are accepting nominations for induction into the 38th Hall of Fame of Delaware Women.

An awards reception honoring the 2019 inductees will take place on Oct. 17 at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway.

“It’s important for us to shine a light on the Delaware women who make positive impacts on their communities every day,” said Carney. “This annual honor is an opportunity to celebrate all of their achievements. We’re looking forward to receiving nominations for the many women who contribute to their schools, neighborhoods, businesses and more.”

“The Hall of Fame of Delaware women is truly an event that is for the people and by the people. Nominations are open to the public and widely publicized,” said Melanie Ross Levin, director of the Office of Women’s Advancement & Advocacy. “The women we induct are truly remarkable — they make us proud in every way, not only as Delawareans but as Americans.”

The Hall of Fame of Delaware Women was first established in 1981 to celebrate the contributions and achievements of Delaware women. More than 145 women have been inducted into the Hall of Fame of Delaware Women.

Eligible nominees must have made an important and lasting impact on the lives of Delawareans and been born in Delaware or resided in the state for 10 years. Posthumous nominations are also accepted.

Nomination forms are available at de.gov/women until midnight EST on May 15.

For more, email delawarewomenhof@state.de.us or call 577-8970.