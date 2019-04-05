Some fun First State events to dive into this weekend.

1. Forget everything you think you know about fairy tales, thanks to the off-beat musical “Disenchanted.” The show gives magical stories the bird.

Snow White and her princess gang don’t need poison apples or glass slippers in “Disenchanted,” a production where original storybook heroines have come to life to break the paradigm of beloved whimsical tales in a hilarious and melodic way.

“Disenchanted,” presented by Bootless Stageworks, hits the stage at St. Stephen’s Church, 1301 N. Broom St., Wilmington at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday. COST $22. INFO bootless.org.

2. RFA’s band interests include screaming at people from the car window, breaking wind and bacon.

The quartet of Philly rockers have a history of playing in damp basements in the City of Brotherly Love. Having honed their skills during humble beginnings, the band has since dropped a couple of EPs, a self-titled album, a film soundtrack and the crew has gone on two national tours.

You can see RFA in action at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach at 10 p.m., Friday. COST Free. INFO dogfish.com or 226-BREW.

3. Jerry “Crabmeat” Thompson is an educator with a passion for delivering folksy tunes.

Crabmeat offers a variety of songs, ranging from comments on the environment to political topics to tunes on his travels or his career teaching in college.

The singer-songwriter will start off the weekend with a performance at Dover Public Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza, Dover from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Friday. COST Free. INFO dover.lib.de.us or call 736-7030.