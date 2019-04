American Legion Post 25 will host baseball tryouts for the 2019 season from 4 to 6 p.m. April 7 at the Middletown High School baseball field, 120 Silver Lake Road.

Players must reside in the Appoquinimink School District boundaries, although they can attend any school. Players must be at least 15 years old to try out and be younger than 19 on Dec. 31, 2019. Eight to nine roster slots for serious players are open.

For more, email post25ball@gmail.com or call 314-3599.