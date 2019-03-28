The suspect, Damian Legrand, already had violated a prior bond.

A Dover man wanted out of Kent County Superior court on a number of outstanding warrants was arrested Tuesday.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman identified the man as 32-year-old Damian Legrand.

Dover officers and those from the US Marshal’s First State Fugitive Task Force spotted Legrand making what appeared to be drug sales from a home on Representative Lane, near the Silver Lake Center. Officers obtained a search warrant and made the arrest after Legrand was found to be carrying heroin, marijuana, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

Legrand is charged with five counts of delivering heroin, as well as single counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was ordered held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $71,000 secured bond and had his bond revoked on two prior pending drug dealing cases.