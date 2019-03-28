The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Division of Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police were recently recognized as the 26th organization in the nation to be accredited under the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators Boat Operations and Training Program.

This accreditation ensures that the agency’s training practices, policies, qualification processes, and documentation meet the national standard recognized by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Established by NASBLA, the BOAT Program was developed to ensure the readiness of law enforcement and emergency response boat crews throughout the country. By adopting this national standard, an agency enhances its ability to conduct missions on the nation’s waterways safely and effectively and to operate seamlessly with their federal, state, county, tribal and local maritime partners.

Under the BOAT Program’s national standards, DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police will train and qualify all of its officers and any requesting maritime partners in the areas of seamanship, search and rescue and tactical response to boating emergencies, with the goal of providing an enhanced level of boating safety on Delaware’s waterways.

For more, call 739-9913 or email drew.aydelotte@delaware.gov.