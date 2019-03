East Millsboro Elementary School is chartering the first Alpha Club in Delaware.

The club is an offshoot of the Optimist Club of Sussex County. The East Millsboro Alpha Club has 16 third- through fifth-grade student members, who are involved in a community service project this year to benefit the homeless population in our area.

A charter ceremony for the Alpha Club is set for 5:30 p.m. April 9 at the school, 29346 Iron Branch Road.

For more, call 934-3222.