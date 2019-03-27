Dover International Speedway will host two NASCAR weekends featuring Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races on May 1-3 and Aug. 21-23, 2020, track officials announced March 27 after NASCAR’s release of the full Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 2020 schedule.

The Monster Mile has hosted two NASCAR Cup Series events every year since 1971 and has been Delaware’s only major professional sports venue since it hosted its first race July 6, 1969.

Dover International Speedway’s two 2020 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races are scheduled for May 3 and Aug. 23.

2020 will be the first year that Dover hosts a NASCAR race weekend in August. All other second weekends at the Monster Mile have come in September or October.

