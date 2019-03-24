26-year-old April Prior, of Seaford and 28-year-old Jeron E. Henry, of Delmar

Delaware State Police arrested a couple on Saturday following a hit-and-run incident in Seaford.

The incident occurred on March 23 at around 3 p.m, when troopers were dispatched to the 26900 block of Sussex Highway for a report of a hit and run complaint. There they found a white BMW in a ditch. According to police, the victim, a 38-year-old female, was a black Dodge Charger began driving aggressively behind her. As she pulled onto Sussex Highway, the Charger sideswiped her, causing her to drive into the ditch. There were no reported injuries.

The driver of the Charger was identified by police as 26-year-old April Prior, of Seaford. Her husband, 28-year-old Jeron E. Henry, of Delmar, was also present in the car at the time of the incident. He allegedly got out of the car and became disorderly, threatening the victim.

After police found Prior and Henry in the Seaford Arby’s parking lot, they were arrested without incident.

Prior was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering, second-degree conspiracy, reckless driving, malicious mischief with a motor vehicle and failure to drive in proper lane. She was later released on $69,100 unsecured bond.

Henry was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering, second-degree conspiracy, terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct. He was later released on $69,500 unsecured bond.