"Fostering Internet Safety with Your Children" is being offered by the Appoquinimink High School Parent Teacher Organization with two guest speakers.

The Appoquinimink High School Parent Teacher Organization is pleased to offer families from across the district an opportunity to attend a workshop on internet safety featuring presenters from AHS and the Beau Biden Foundation.

The workshop, "Fostering Internet Safety with Your Children," will be held Tuesday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the library at AHS, 1080 Bunker Hill Road, Middletown.

This presentation will provide knowledge and tools for addressing the internet safety challenges that today's youth and their families often face. Focusing on child abuse prevention, the Beau Biden Foundation employs the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's NetSmartz® materials to help educators, parents, and children understand online risks and to encourage healthy conversations about digital safety.

Attendees will gain an improved understanding of the current digital safety challenges that students face and how these issues may affect a student both at home and in school, as well as learn tips for making your child’s online experience safer and more positive.

Presenters include Brandon Townsend and Dominique Oppenheimer.

Townsend is the College and Career Counselor at Appoquinimink High School, President of the Delaware School Counselor Association, and a trained Stewards of Children facilitator through the Beau Biden Foundation.

Oppenheimer is the Program Development and Volunteer Coordinator for the Beau Biden Foundation and a volunteer victim advocate.

For more information, email PTO President Lori Foster at AppoHSPTO@gmail.com.