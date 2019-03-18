Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester issued a statement March 15 after a shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, claimed the lives of at least 49 Muslim worshippers.

“My thoughts are with the victims of today’s horrifying violence in Christchurch, New Zealand and with our Muslim brothers and sisters around the globe who live in fear for their safety,” said Blunt Rochester. “We are all saddened by this discriminatory act of violence that targeted innocent families in the name of racism and white nationalism. Hatred and Islamophobia do not belong in any civilized society, and no one should ever be afraid to attend their place of worship, regardless of their faith. I stand with Delaware’s Muslim community against all forms of hate and for the inalienable right to worship freely.”