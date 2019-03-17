Erick Acevedo-Palencia has been missing since Feb. 12

UPDATE

Dover police have confirmed the body found Sunday morning in Dover's Silver Lake is that of missing Wesley College student Erick Acevedo-Palencia.

City law enforcement authorities released a Gold Alert for Acevedo-Palencia Feb. 16, four days after he last was seen leaving a dorm at the central Dover college.

Neither a cause of death or time of death have been confirmed, Hoffman said, adding additional information is pending.

ORIGINAL STORY

Dover police are conducting a death investigation following the discovery of a body in Silver Lake.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said police received a call about the body at about 9:10 a.m. Sunday, March 17. The remains were found near the shoreline of the Lake Club apartment complex.

The body was removed from the lake by members of the Dover Fire Department and taken to the state’s forensic science unit.

Hoffman said no additional information will be released pending confirmation of the individual’s identity and notification of next of kin.