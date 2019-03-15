The suspect is identified as 39-year-old Michael D. Cox.

The Delaware State Police have arrested a Magnolia man after a search warrant led to the discovery of drugs.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the incident took place around noon Thursday, March 14 when members of the Kent County Drug Unit and the Kent County Governor’s Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Peachtree Run Road.

An individual in the home, identified as 39-year-old Michael D. Cox, was taken into custody without incident. Two children were found inside the home, Jaffe added.

During the search, police seized 285.25 grams of marijuana, 126 dosage units of THC, two 1,000mg “Lean” bottles, two 100mg Promethazine with codeine bottles, 22 Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, eight 15mg Oxycodone pills and more than $1,000 in suspected drug money.

Cox is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 2 quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 1 quantity, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cox was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and later released on a $45,500 unsecured bond.