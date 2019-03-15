Delmarva Power contributed more than $1.2 million to local nonprofits in 2018, while its employees volunteered nearly 16,000 hours to help hundreds of organizations throughout Delaware and Maryland.

These contributions are part of the company’s commitment to powering communities and being a good corporate citizen for the areas where its employees live and work.

"We value the strong relationships we’ve built with our communities across Delaware and Maryland over the last 100 years," said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. "While we are known for our commitment to providing clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy service for our customers, we also see it as our duty to give back to the communities we serve. Seeing the benefits of our continued charitable contributions and volunteerism is another reminder of our deep connection to our communities and the vested interest we have in their continued success."

Each charitable contribution from Delmarva Power also comes with a pledge of volunteers. The company’s Powering Communities program helps connect employees with volunteer opportunities throughout Delmarva Power’s service area and recognizes their efforts. In 2018, more than 320 employees volunteered a combined total of more than 1,900 work days through the program, helping support nearly 460 unique organizations across Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. The top volunteers will be honored at the company’s Volunteer Appreciation Ceremony in April at Dover Downs.

Delmarva Power’s charitable contributions assist organizations that support education, the environment, arts and culture, and community development programs. In 2018, the company sponsored important community organizations including the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay, the YMCA, Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore, The Salvation Army and the United Negro College Fund.

In 2018, Delmarva Power’s parent company Exelon and its 34,000 employees gave more than $51 million to nonprofits and volunteered more than 240,000 hours with organizations across the country. This community giving helped support more than 12,000 nonprofit organizations across 236 cities and 19 states and the District of Columbia.

For more, visit delmarva.com.