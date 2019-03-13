The Rehoboth Beach Museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave., will celebrate “Rosie the Riveter Night” at 6 p.m. March 21.

In addition to seeing interesting exhibits from that time, visitors will have the opportunity to take a photo op of themselves and their children as Rosie the Riveter.

Visitors will be encouraged to pose in front of a backdrop of the Rosie the Riveter cultural icon. Participants are encouraged to dress in an outfit similar to Rosie’s, and replicas of the red and white polka dot bandanas in the Rosie picture will be provided for those who would like to wear one for the photo op.

During World War II, women across the country — and across the state — left their homes for factory and shipyard jobs in support of the war effort, replacing the men who went overseas, and working as riveters, buckers, welders and electricians. Rosie the Riveter advertisements were widely displayed in the print media of the time to encourage and recruit more women to join this effort.

The museum’s new exhibit includes one of Rehoboth Beach’s own Rosies. Lucy Jacobs, who later was the owner of the Plantations Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, filled shells in a munitions plant. The exhibit features a newspaper article from the 1940s with a photo of her at work in the factory. The exhibit also features other new displays about local scenes and life in Rehoboth Beach during World War II and the observation towers along the beach road.

Visitors are also welcome to drop in and pose for selfies March 22-24. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

For more, visit rehobothbeachmuseum.com or call 227-7310.