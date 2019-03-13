Ocean Pines residents will get a chance to weigh in on current projects and community matters at an upcoming town hall meeting from 9 to 11 a.m. March 30 in the ballroom of the Ocean Pines Yacht Club, 1 Mumford’s Landing Road.

The Ocean Pines Communications Advisory Committee, under the guidance of chairwoman Jennifer Cropper-Rines, will host the event.

Residents are encouraged to submit questions and comments to the Ocean Pines board of directors and its Communications Advisory Committee in advance via email to townhall@oceanpines.org.

The submission period will run until 5 p.m. March 27.

Director Colette Horn, at the July 27, 2018 regular board meeting, introduced a motion to accept the recommendation from the Ocean Pines Communications Advisory Committee to set a policy for the coming year of holding three town hall meetings for the purpose of updating and engaging in question and answer and discussion with the membership on pending board business and other topics of concern to the membership.

Those unable to attend the meeting may view it live at oceanpines.org or on Mediacom channel 78.