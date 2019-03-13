Firefly Music Festival partnered with Visit Delaware, Delaware Lottery, Delaware Office of Highway Safety and DART to develop the festival’s first multi-city transportation program, the Visit Delaware Shuttle Program.

Making stops at locations that include Wilmington Station (Amtrak), beach area hotels, Newark (University of Delaware) and northern Delaware area hotels, this new transportation program will offer fans staying throughout the state a safe and environmentally-responsible way to explore Delaware and travel to the 2019 Firefly Music Festival.

The Visit Delaware Shuttle will run Fridays through Sundays, transporting fans along three routes, with convenient arrival at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m; and departure at 9 p.m., 10 p.m., midnight, 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. — 2:30 a.m. on Fridays/Saturdays only — times from Firefly and experienced and personable drivers.

The Delaware Beach Line will make stops at Holiday Inn Express Bethany Beach, Hyatt Place Dewey Beach and Sleep Inn & Suites Rehoboth Beach.

The Wilmington Line will stop at Wilmington Station (Amtrak), Hilton Wilmington Christiana and Hampton Inn & Suites Wilmington Christiana.

The University of Delaware / Newark line will stop at Embassy Suites Newark-Wilmington South and Homewood Suites Newark.

For more, visit fireflyfestival.com/shuttles.