The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife announced March 13 that construction of the new wildlife observation tower and associated boardwalk has started on the Main Tract of the Little Creek Wildlife Area near Dover.

The project will replace the existing wildlife observation tower and boardwalk with an upgraded, more accessible facility that will enhance outdoor recreation opportunities at this wildlife-watching location. Parking upgrades will also be made to benefit hunters, bird watchers and other wildlife area visitors. Construction is scheduled for completion by October, weather permitting.

During construction, a section of wildlife area roadway will be gated and closed to vehicles for safety and security reasons, and pedestrian access may also be limited during active construction. Other trails and areas on the wildlife area will remain open during construction.

The Little Creek Wildlife Area is located along the Route 9 Delaware Bayshore Byway. This project is funded in part by a Scenic Byway Grant through the Federal Highway Administration and DelDOT, along with matching state funds from the Delaware Bayshore Initiative.

For more, call 739-9912.