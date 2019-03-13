The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Indian River High School, will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the school, 29722 Armory Road, Dagsboro.

The fair will be open to IRHS students from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will then open to the general public from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More than 20 local businesses will be present, with more than 400 full-time, year-round part-time and seasonal positions available. A complete list of participating businesses can be found at thequietresorts.com. Most participating businesses will conduct on-site interviews throughout the duration of the job fair.

The purpose of the fair is to connect the business community to an available workforce and the community-at-large creating relationships for all present.

For more, visit thequietresorts.com or call 539-2100, ext. 116.