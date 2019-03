The Bank of Delmarva donated $10,000 toward the Atlantic General Campaign for the Future.

The Bank of Delmarva has been serving the community for more than 120 years, with branches serving Wicomico, Sussex and Worcester counties as well as southern New Jersey, with Liberty Bell Bank, A Division of The Bank of Delmarva.

“We live by a simple principle that applies equally to business and life: ‘When you succeed, we succeed,’” said John W. Breda, president and CEO of The Bank of Delmarva.