The Irish Society of Delmarva is offering the 2019 Thomas Winnberg scholarship, which provides a $1,000 store credit for textbooks.

This scholarship is open to all graduating high school seniors in Kent and Sussex counties who are going on to post-secondary education. The award is based on academic performance, extracurricular and community involvement, as well as a brief essay discussing the applicant’s academic goals for the coming year. Copies of the application are available from school guidance counselors, by email from papapineau@comcast.net or at irishsode.com. Include “ISOD Scholarship” in email subject line.

Completed applications must be received at the address specified on or before April 12.

For more, call 443-786-4074 or mail 187 Daffodil Drive, Magnolia, DE 19962.