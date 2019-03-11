Delmarva Power is giving away 1,000 free trees to residential customers through the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees program.

This initiative helps customers conserve energy and reduce household energy use through strategic tree planting. For the eighth year, Delmarva Power is stepping up to support this important environmental and energy saving program. Starting March 11, customers can reserve one free tree per household by visiting arborday.org/delmarva.

"It’s always exciting to partner with the Arbor Day Foundation and provide our customers additional tools and resources to help them save,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. "Planting a tree is a tried-and-true method for saving money and energy at home and over the years these plantings have both enhanced the visual appeal of our neighborhoods and helped our communities become cleaner and more sustainable.”

Customers will have the ability to choose from a selection of trees, including Bald Cypress, River Birch, White Dogwood and White Oak, most available in varying sizes.

One-gallon trees will be delivered to customers’ homes between April and May. All three- and five-gallon trees will be available for pickup only during company planned events in May and April. More information on these events can be found online during the reservation process.

Through the Arbor Day Foundation’s website, customers also have the power to explore interactive tools, including a tool to help customers determine the best location on their property to plant their tree for energy savings benefits. Properly planted trees can provide a homeowner many benefits, such as reducing energy use through summer shading and by slowing winter winds.

Throughout a tree’s growth period, trees have the potential to lower energy bills by 15 to 30 percent. Additionally, trees provide benefits to a community by improving air and water quality, reducing stormwater runoff, and adding to the visual appeal of a neighborhood. In fact, since 2012, Delmarva Power customers have planted more than 9,400 trees, saving nearly 20 million kilowatt hours, and removing close to 150,000 pounds of air pollutants from the atmosphere.

Prior to receiving a tree, Delmarva Power reminds customers to call 811 to have utility-owned underground lines marked before they start to dig. One free call to 811 connects callers to Miss Utility, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of a caller’s intent to dig. Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants a call to 811.

Customers unable to reserve a free tree through the internet are encouraged to call 855-670-2772 to secure a tree.

For more, visit delmarva.com.