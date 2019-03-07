The driver of the car died at the scene; her passenger was seriously injured

Delaware State Police are piecing together the cause of an early-morning crash that took the life of a 20-year-old Smyrna woman.

The woman, who was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Passat, died at the scene, division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. Her passenger, a 26-year-old woman, also from Smyrna, was admitted to the Christiana Hospital in serious condition. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening, Jaffe said.

The crash took place at about 1:48 a.m. Thursday, March 7 on Pearson’s Corner Road, just south of the intersection with Dinah’s Corner Road. Jaffe said the Passat was being driven northbound around a right-hand curve at a high rate of speed. The car left the roadway, hit a mailbox and trashcan, then went across a private yard and hit a pine tree.

The impact threw both women from the car. Neither was wearing a seat belt, Jaffe added.

Their names are being withheld until family members can be notified, she added.

The roadway was closed for about five hours while troopers investigated the incident.