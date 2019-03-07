Delaware FFA members will gather March 11 in Dover to collaborate on a service project supporting Delaware veterans.

About 90 students from 21 schools across the state will be working with Delaware Veterans of Foreign Wars members to pack 1,000 bags for veterans at the Delaware Agricultural Museum, 866 N. Dupont Highway, Dover. The bags will contain toiletries, cards/word games and information regarding Future Farmers of America. Funding for the project comes from a grant from the National FFA Organization.

For more, visit delawareffa.org.