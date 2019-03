Sussex Academy, 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown, will hold its Sussex Academy Arts Festival 2019 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11.

Crafter/Vendors spaces are available for $50 each, $25 for nonprofits, for a 10-by-10-foot space.

To reserve a space, email gina.derrickson@saas.k12.de.us.