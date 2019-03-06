The 33rd annual Nanticoke Health Services Dinner Auction, Boogie Night, is set for April 13 at Heritage Shores, 34 Royal View Drive, Bridgeville.

Before the disco music starts, guests can bid on auction items including a collection of signed prints by DC and Marvel Universe actors such as Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Stephen Amell, Christian Bale, Melissa Benoist, Tom Holland and Stan Lee.

The Kim and Evans Family Foundation Inc. donated these prints signed by “Heroes for Health.” Joseph Kim, a family physician in Laurel, and his wife, Nicole Evans, formed their foundation in 2018 to better the lives of disadvantaged people in Sussex County and beyond.

Proceeds from Boogie Night will benefit the Allen Cancer Center at Nanticoke.

Tickets are available for $125 per person.

Businesses and individuals can support the dinner auction through sponsorship and/or donating items for the live and silent auctions. Sponsorship packages and additional information is available at nanticoke.org/auction, or by contacting the Nanticoke Health Foundation at 536-5390 or fioric@nanticoke.org.