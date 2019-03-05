Money was taken and the store ransacked

Someone smashed the front glass door and burglarized a local cosmetics store Monday night.

Dover police say the crime took place at about 11:10 p.m. March 4 at the Merle Norman store at 1030 Forrest Ave., in the Gateway West shopping center.

The burglar also broke a glass panel to the side of the door in order to get inside. The suspect stole money from the cash register and ransacked a back office and breakroom before escaping.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips also may be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.