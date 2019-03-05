About 100 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled

Firefighters from the Little Creek Volunteer Fire Company and airmen from the 436th Civil Engineering Squadron fire station were on hand Tuesday morning following a two-vehicle crash just outside the base’s fence line.

DNREC spokeswoman Joanna Wilson said the crash took place at about 5:45 p.m. March 5 when a passenger car and tractor-trailer collided on Route 9/Bayside Drive near the intersection of Bergold Lane. The tractor-trailer was carrying chicken feed, she said.

DNREC’s Emergency Prevention and Response Section were tasked with cleaning up about 100 gallons of spilled diesel fuel, Wilson said. They were assisted by South Bowers Beach crews.

The Magnolia and Bowers Beach ambulances also responded to the scene of the crash, she said.

An environmental contractor has been hired to remove the fuel-contaminated soil, Wilson said, adding Delaware State Police are handling the accident investigation.