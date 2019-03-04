The Wesley College men's soccer team will host its College Soccer Spring Clinic on March 23 at Drass Field at Scott D. Miller Stadium, 400 Clara St., Dover.

The clinic is open for high school male juniors and seniors. The spring clinic is designed to provide players the opportunity to experience a college-style practice conducted by Wesley College coaches, staff and players in a small group setting.

The spring clinic is conducted in conjunction with Wesley's last open house of the 2018-19 school year, set for 9 a.m. to noon March 23. The soccer team will provide lunch and time with players after the open house. The clinic will run from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and will feature a training and coaching session and a scrimmage. The coaching session is designed for the players to improve their game and be better prepared for the speed of the college game. Some tactical and technical work will also be included during the session. A goalkeeper session will be included with a brief visit to the Wesley West Fieldhouse, as coaches give examples of speed workouts, band camp and strength training.

The registration fee is $45 and includes a Wesley soccer T-shirt. Pre-registration is requested online, but payment — cash or check — is accepted on the day. Make checks payable to Wesley College Soccer.

Check-in will run from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the College Center on Wesley's main campus. For those attending the clinic only, registration will start at noon at the College Center lobby. If running late, check-in will also take place at the stadium, 500 Clara St., Dover, from 1 to 1:15 p.m. Players need to bring soccer cleats, turf shoes, shin-guards, clothing appropriate for weather conditions and a change of clothes. Coaches and parents are welcome to view the sessions from the bleachers.

In case of inclement weather, the soccer sessions will be conducted at the Wesley West Fieldhouse, 500 Mary St., Dover. Pick up is from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. at the stadium.

Register for the clinic at bit.ly/2NHYFMF; register for the open house at wesley.edu/openhouse.

For more, fill out the online form. Registration and waivers must be completed by March 21 and signed by a parent or guardian. For questions, payment and additional player recommendations, email head coach Steve Clark at steven.clark@wesley.edu or Sheldon Blue at sheldon.blue@wesley.edu.