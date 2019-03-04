Four candidates are running for three seats on Middletown Council today, Monday, March 4

Voting in the Middletown Town Council election is today, Monday, March 4, from 12-8 p.m., at Town Hall, 19 W. Green St.

Four candidates are running for three seats on council. The candidates are:

Aaron Blythe,

James Carns,

Andrew Chas,

James Royston.

The terms of councilmen Andrew Chas, Jason Faulkner and Howard Young are up this year. Chas was the only incumbent councilman to file for re-election.

Mayor Ken Branner is running unopposed for re-election.

To be eligible to vote, a person must be a resident in the town limits and at least 18 years old. Residents must offer proof of residency with a form of identification such as a driver’s license or Delaware identification card or some other form of identification such as a military service ID card or another current photo identification ID card issued by the state or U.S. government, a current utility bill, a bank statement, a credit card statement, a paycheck or another type of bill or statement.

Absentee ballots must be received by the town by the close of the polls on March 4.

For more information, call 378-2711 or stop by the town hall during business hours.