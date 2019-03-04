Christiana Care Health System has joined Civica Rx, a new nonprofit organization created to give health systems access to reliable generic drugs at an appropriate price.

Civica Rx is an innovative collaborative initiative designed to reduce costs and create stability and predictability in the supply chain of many generic medications.

"In our commitment to deliver accessible, high-quality, affordable care to everyone we serve, we are continuously looking for strategic partnerships and opportunities for innovation that will make a positive impact on the health and well-being of our community," said Sharon Kurfuerst, chief operating officer for Christiana Care. "Our partnership with Civica Rx will enable us to gain access to more affordable drugs and ensure that drug shortages do not negatively impact our patients. We are excited to be in this partnership which will ultimately impact the neighbors we serve."

Civica Rx was established in 2018 by three philanthropies and seven health care systems that, like Christiana Care, have experienced the impact of generic drug shortages, such as the national shortage in saline in the wake of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Christiana Care joined Civica Rx for the opportunity to positively transform the existing generic drug pricing and supply model. Civica Rx will enter long-term contracts with its health system partners and its manufacturing partners to set the demand and assure that there is a dedicated manufactured capacity for the medications that hospitals like Christiana Care require to optimally care for its patients.

Civica Rx also will provide transparent pricing for all of the drugs it manufactures, so hospitals can understand the true price of making the drug and as a way to ensure the costs are sustainable.

Civica Rx's business model is designed to ensure that essential generic medicines are consistently accessible and affordable within a robust and reliable supply chain. Civica Rx plans to bring at least 14 hospital-administered generic drugs to hospitals and health care systems in 2019 as the initial focus of the company's efforts, with many additional medications prioritized by the health care systems in the next phase of focus.

The company is working toward becoming a U.S. Food & Drug Administration-approved manufacturer and will either directly manufacture generic drugs or sub-contract manufacturing to trusted supply partners.

