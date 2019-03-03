Wanted: Justin M. Shifflett

Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Millsboro man wanted in connection with a violent domestic incident.

Around 8:30 p.m. on February 26, troopers responded to Oak Orchard Road in Millsboro for a report of a domestic argument that turned physical. The victim's husband, 47-year-old Justin M. Shifflett, allegedly grabbed her throat and struck her face. According to police, the victim attempted to call 911, but Shifflett smacked the phone out her hand before taking her vehicle and fleeing. The 48-year-old-victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and refused treatment.

Troopers have been unable to locate Shifflett, who has active warrants out of Troop 4 for strangulation, third-degree assault and malicious interference with emergency communications.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Shifflett, they are asked to contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.