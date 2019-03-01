Smyrna Police charged two suspects with assaulting two victims this week at a home in town.

On Tuesday, Feb. 26 at about 6:50 p.m., officers responded a report of an assault in the 400 block of Sequoia Drive near East Commerce Street and Route 1.

Officers found two victims, one with serious injuries to his head and face, and he was transported to Bayheath Kent General Hospital for treatment.

Police said Derell Tyson, 30, of New Castle, and Kevin Goode, 33, of Dover, drove to the residence with the intent of confronting the victims.

Tyson and Goode assaulted both victims, and Tyson allegedly used brass knuckles, police said.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for both suspects, and they were taken into custody without incident Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Tyson was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree conspiracy and carrying a concealed dangerous instrument, police said. He was released on $7,000 unsecured bond while awaiting another court appearance.

Goode was charged with second-degree conspiracy and offensive touching. He was released on $1,500 unsecured bond while awaiting another court appearance.

The victim who was hospitalized has been released after receiving medical treatment, police said.